'Pakistan Is Second North Korea': Netizens Slam Imran Khan Govt For Social Media Ban

From calling Pakistan the “second North Korea” to questioning the thought process of Prime Minister Imran Khan government, internet users expressed their ‘frustration’ with the unprecedented, unplanned, temporary internet ban imposed by the government amid the ongoing crisis and anti-French protests. According to the notification issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on April 16, Pakistan telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been directed to temporarily block the access of social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram from 11 AM to 3 PM (local time).

Even though the Pakistan government did not mention the reason behind the temporary ban, internet users as well as media reports stated that it is linked to several days of unrest in the country that impacted businesses in major cities.

On April 15, the government also slapped a ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday declared TLP as a proscribed organisation as protests continued in the country leading to at least two casualties. Despite the background, internet users slammed the Imran Khan government for their ‘lack of planning’ and how Pakistanis have to depend on ‘VPN’ for accessing the internet. One of the internet users also questions, “When Pakistan will be banned?”

PAKISTAN HAS TO HAVE THE MOST INCOMPETENT GOVERNANCE I HAVE SEEN IN A GOOD WHILE. Can’t fix the country, instead will censor, block and ban all the social media apps + half of the internet. — Osama Naeem (@madebyon) April 16, 2021

Pakistan kab ban hoga?? — J I T I N R A W A T (@JITIN13) April 16, 2021

Pakistan mein har cheez ka response govt ka social media ban karna kyun hota hai?

mein fazool mein roze mein ptcl ko gaaliyan de rahi hoon ajeeb bhai — lizaaaaa (@whatalizax) April 16, 2021

jaldi say social media ban kar detay hain protest nai hoga...gov of pakistan k thought process pay qurban jaon — ranterrr ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° (@ranter420) April 16, 2021

Hahaha PAKISTAN can't even trend anything about Ban.



I'm tweeting via VPN. — HowdyKarachi_ ðŸ”´ (@AxpheyKahn) April 16, 2021

“ why do you have vpn installed ? ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜”

Sir I live in Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Inka jab mood ho ban kar detay social media — regina filangee (@yourm_o_m) April 16, 2021

Social Media Ban in Pakistan, It's time to download VPN ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/tX8eIRjjbm — Rehan Khokhar ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° (@RehanKh0khar) April 16, 2021

Lets talk about Stone age days! The world is developing new technologies and we are in Pakistan banning the present platforms. Why don't you just ban people from living? pic.twitter.com/7ogmXXkIVo — Abdullah Cheema ∞ (@AB_cheema) April 16, 2021

Pakistan needs to ban stones — The Departed (@GireeshMandhale) April 16, 2021

#BREAKING: Pakistan bans social media across the country from 11am to 4pm. No reason given for justification of the ban. Whatsapp, YouTube, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, Facebook have been shut among other platforms. Telecom operators say no fixed timeline given to restore the data. pic.twitter.com/iFK3BSK2kl — Jarrar Haider (@JarrarHaider_09) April 16, 2021

Pak government banned TLP leader

The strong anti-french sentiment has been simmering among Pakistan nations for several months now and was also fueled By French President Emmanuel macron’s support to the French Weekly magazine’s right to republish the caricatures that depict Prophet Mohammad that Pakistanis consider blasphemous. French embassy warning the citizens came after the Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

As per reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after making his demands promoting anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets across the nation. Several videos emerged on social media and some of them showed protesters beating and dragging police as well as pedestrians. As per Dawn report, at least two police officers have died in the clashes that witnessed water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets used by law enforcement to control the crowd. Reportedly, Islamabad was brought to a ‘standstill’ by TLP supporters in November 2020 while demonstrating against France government.

Image credits: AP/Twitter