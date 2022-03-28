Pakistan: Islamabad HC Directs Election Commission To Take Action Against PM Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28 after Khan levelled serious allegations against the ECP. Khan had said that ECP lacked the authority to prevent them from participating in the election campaign after he was fined for conducting a rally despite receiving notices from the Election Commission.

The Islamabad High Court was hearing a lawsuit challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's penalty for breaking the Code of Conduct. The Election Commission can issue a notice if it detects a violation of the Code of Conduct, the Islamabad High Court observed, adding that the notification will not be subject to a fine or disqualification by the Election Commission.

#BREAKING | Islamabad High Court directs Election Commission to take action against PM Imran Khan; order comes after Pakistan PM levelled allegations against EC



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/zCNUL5NTeJ pic.twitter.com/SjdRMPgLob — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2022

ECP fined Imran Khan for conducting rally despite notices

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fined by the Election Commission for conducting a rally despite the notices-- a decision that Pakistan's Federal Minister Asad Umar challenged in the Islamabad High Court. Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday, requesting a response by March 28 on Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition against the notice given to him for campaigning in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While hearing the appeal against Premier Imran's and ministers' participation in the election campaign, Justice Amir Farooq delivered a three-page written order. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar were unable to obtain an instant stay order since they failed to appear before the Commission after being served with a notice.

The prime minister and the federal minister disputed the ECP's jurisdiction following the passage of election legislation in the petition. They said that ECP lacked the authority to prevent them from participating in the election campaign because the law had been altered to allow them to do so. They questioned the Commission's ability to exempt the modified law from its rule of conduct.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)