Pakistan Left Red-faced As Russia Cuts Short Imran Khan's 2-day Visit Amid Ukraine War

In a big embarrassment to Pakistan on Thursday, sources revealed that Russia has cut short Imran Khan's 2-day visit amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Pakistan PM is now likely to return home after a working lunch with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources indicated.

Touted as the first visit by a Pakistan PM to Russia in 23 years, Khan received a snub on his arrival in Moscow on Wednesday night as he was welcomed by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

Moreover, he stirred a row after telling Morgulov, "What a time I have come. So much excitement". In response, Morgulov was heard saying, "Absolutely, this is the right time to come."

This visit assumed tremendous significance from the perspective of Pakistan's relationship with Russia and was expected to focus on the beleaguered country's energy needs. Moreover, it was perceived as a bid to bolster his credentials back home as the opposition parties have already declared their intention to move a no-confidence motion against him.

#BREAKING | Massive embarrassment for Pakistan as Russia abruptly cut shorts Imran Khan's 2-day visit to Moscow; Khan will return after a working lunch with Putin; Catch Republic's unrivalled global coverage on the Russia-Ukraine conflict here: https://t.co/mWcJG4ki6p pic.twitter.com/WMy5hQv1O9 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Putin formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country. Moreover, he warned other countries of consequences if they tried to interfere in the operation.

While several cities of Ukraine including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol have witnessed explosions, military installations across the country have been targeted by the Russian Army. In response, Ukraine has declared martial law and vowed to resist the invasion.

Responding to this, US president Joe Biden affirmed, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Confirming the attacks on Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."