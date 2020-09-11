'Pakistan Making Tremendous Sacrifices For Fighting Terrorism,' Says China's Spokesperson

Pakistan on Friday received support from its all-weather friend China after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian remarked that the country had made 'tremendous efforts and 'sacrifices' in fighting terrorism. Calling terrorism, 'a challenge faced by all countries, the Chinese Spokesperson urged the international community to 'recognize and respect' Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism.

Terrorism is a common challenge faced by all countries. Pakistan has made tremendous efforts and sacrifice in fighting terrorism. The international community should recognise & respect that. China opposes all kinds of terrorism: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/eXwFm2FS4y — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

India exposes Pakistan's terrorism in UN

Meanwhile, after exposing Pakistan's five big lies at the UN by a strong point-by-point rebuttal, India has formally written to the United Nations about Pakistan's false claim of making a statement in a Security Council meeting on terrorism.

India on Monday exposed Pakistan's litany of lies it peddled in the UN after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in the Security Council meeting that was not open to non-members of the 15-nation UN body. The Pakistan Mission falsely claimed that its UN envoy Munir Akram had given a statement at the Security Council debate on Report of the Secretary-General on Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions.

India's statement exposed the 'five big lies' being peddled and pushed by Pakistan. Dismissing claims that PM Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan has been a target of cross-border terrorism for decades, the Indian Mission in its statement said, "A lie repeated a hundred times will not become truth. The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"

It is important to mention that Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan.

