Pakistan Man Arrested For Pricing Vegetables Lower Than Market Rate; Netizens Baffled

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on people around the world, with lockdowns impacting the livelihoods of many. Amid the challenges to make ends meet, some business owners, shopkeepers and street vendors have been reducing prices with hopes to make some earnings every day. However, in a unique case, a vegetable seller in Pakistan was booked and arrested for selling vegetables at lower prices.

Pakistan street vendor booked for selling vegetables at lower prices

As per reports, a shopkeeper named Waqas came under the lens for not selling vegetables at the fixed prices in Lahore. The matter then reached the price control authority and a case was registered against him.

The man was arrested on June 15 on a magistrate’s order. He was released on bail the next day, as per reports.

In the First Information Report registered against him, it was reportedly stated that tomatoes at his shop were being sold at Rs 25/kg though the market price was around Rs 50/kg, eggplant for Rs 52/kg, lower than the fixed price of Rs 60/kg, onion for Rs 33/kg lesser than Rs 40/kg market price, the bitter gourd was being sold for 52/kg, much lower than the fixed price of Rs 60/per kg, lady’s finger for Rs 73 instead of the Rs 95/kg market price.

Netizens reacted to the news, with some calling it ‘hilarious crime’ and others expressing their shock about the magistrate’s decision.

He must be punished for such a hilarious crime. — Humayun Naseer (@HumayunNaseer14) June 28, 2021

Special magistrate is not mentally fit for this job. — Mawan (@Mawan04678930) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, in India, a street vendor from Aurangabad offered vegetables for free to the poor during the lockdown.

“The old woman came to me and asked for vegetables for just Rs 5 as she didn't have more money,” Rahul Labde, who has put up his hand cart at Ambedkar Chowk in Bhavsingpura area of the city, told PTI.

“I wondered what should I give her for Rs 5. I then gave her for free the vegetables she wanted, and decided to help other people also by offering them veggies free of cost if they are not in a position to pay,” he said.

Unlike the neighbouring country’s action, no case was registered against him, and he was lauded for his gesture.

(With PTI inputs)