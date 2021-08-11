Pakistan Man With Creepy Mask Who Wanted To Scare People On Independence Day Arrested

In a hilarious incident, the Peshawar Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was trying to scare people by wearing a bizarre mask. The video of his arrest was shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter. In the video, a person can be heard asking the man why he was wearing the mask. "Why have you worn this mask?" he asks. To which the man shakes his head, still refusing to take off his strange mask behind the bars. According to Naila Inayat, a renowned journalist reporting on Pakistan affairs, the man had planned to celebrate Independence Day in Pakistan by scaring people in his mask. However, his plans were foiled after the police played spoilsport and arrested him.

This guy arrested in Peshawar, had plans to celebrate independence day by scaring people. Apparently, the police wasn't much impressed, he was caught in his scary mask. pic.twitter.com/eYEe5YIaQE — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 10, 2021

Netizens react

This is funny, dont know why police arrested him 😂😂😂😭😭😭 — MS (@imsleepyguy) August 10, 2021

Why he has been hand cuffed?? There must be a difference in between a recorded criminal and a fool.. — Imtiaz Shaikh (@Imtiaz_Shaikh03) August 10, 2021

Imran Khan aapane ghabrana nahin hai — VinayPal ॐ 🇮🇳 (@VinayPal196) August 10, 2021

This has become a Peshawari festive tradition! — Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir (@FatehMulk) August 10, 2021

'Wolf boy' arrested in Pakistan

This is not the first time that a Pakistan citizen has been arrested for trying to spend his holiday by scaring people. Pakistan’s law enforcement officers had detained a man on New Year’s eve from Peshawar for dressing up as a ‘wolf’, apparently to scare off people. However, they ended up posing alongside him for a picture. Social media users had shared images of the police officers standing next to the man who continues to wear his 'wolf' costume while being handcuffed. The peculiar incident ended up making netizens ‘happy’. Hundreds of netizens were left in splits about how ‘hilarious’ the image looks or the incident. Many others advocated that there was nothing wrong with the ‘wolf having some fun’. Some even suggested starting a trend ‘Free the wolf boy’, while others simply hailed the man for 'wearing a mask’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.