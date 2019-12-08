Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Seeks Name Removal From Exit Control List

Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz moved to Lahore High Court for the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif reportedly filed the petition on December 7 through Advocate Amjad Pervez and the petition nominated the federal government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, passport and immigration director-general along with others as respondents.

As per reports, Maryam has maintained her stance that she was placed in the ECL leaving her stance unheard. Former Pakistan PM's daughter also wrote in the petition that she returned to the country despite being sentenced in the Al-Azizia reference. She further believes that the memorandum issued against her on August 20, 2018, was illegal, yet, she has never missed a court appearance. Therefore, she should be granted permission to travel abroad until a final verdict on the petition is declared. Maryam is currently on a bail under the Chaudhary Sugar Mills corruption case, in which she is a suspect.

Urged to declare it illegal

Maryam has also urged the High Court to declare the order of putting her name under the ECL as null and void and terminate it as illegal. She further elaborated being stressed due to her father's illness who according to Maryam, needs his daughter. Therefore, considering the factors listed by PML-N Vice President, she believes that she should be granted permission to travel abroad. The petition is scheduled to be heard in court on December 9. Maryam's father is currently undergoing treatment in London.

After Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad, he left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment. Pakistan government had also written to authorities in London for his return after his treatments. The letter even elaborated the cases for which Sharif is needed in the country. The three-time Pakistan Prime Minister has been jailed to seven years in relation to the corruption case in December 2018 and has also been diagnosed with an immune system disorder. It was the Pakistani doctors who had recommended Sharif to visit London.

(With inputs from agencies)