Imran Khan's Official Makes Bizarre Claim On Pakistan's Population; Netizens React

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Pakistan official on Wednesday made a bizarre claim during a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. In a video doing rounds on social media, the official has claimed that the overall population of the country is over 26 billion, whereas the total population of the globe is actually about 7.8 billion. Here is the video of the Minister.

Captain Corona has given relief to 29 billion people in Pakistan. Yes. There are 29 billion people in Pakistan, according to this darbari. pic.twitter.com/XiVfzSVLKS — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 15, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan approached 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic. The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 5,988, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Total world population: 7.8 billion.



Population in Naya Pakistan: 29 billion. — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 15, 2020

Congratulations, finally economy nahi least population to billions tak pahoc hi gayee.. 😁 — Quarantined 😷 (@Quarantined123) April 15, 2020

Ye Hota Hai Leader — Anil Patil (@anil0patil) April 15, 2020

