Pakistan Model Poses For Ad In Front Of Kartarpur Gurudwara; Akali Dal Demands Her Arrest

In a controversial twist, a Pakistani model was spotted on Monday, posing for an advertisement for a women's clothing brand at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Taking affront to it, SAD spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa termed it a desecration to Sikhism. Citing the arrest of an actor-singer duo for shooting a dance video in a Lahore mosque, Sirsa demanded a similar treatment. He said such an action would prove Pakistan's example as treating all religions at par, otherwise, the talks were hollow.

Modelling at Sri Kartarpur Sahib is Desecration. Pak Court issued Arrest Warrant of star who did dance video at Mosque; same must be done against this woman frm Lahore as example of treating all religion at par



Otherwise, any talk of respect for Sikhism is hollow @GovtofPakistan https://t.co/0OsPJyg3a9 pic.twitter.com/T2CigYRsxR — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

In the post shared by journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, the model is seen posing on the premises of Kartarpur Gurudwara in a bright red attire, bareheaded. The ad is for a brand named Mannat Clothing which had uploaded several photos on its social media handle. Many Twitter handles have called out the brand for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

Facing massive flak, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry stated that the designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community. He added that Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set. The brand - Mannat Clothing has removed all its posts, apologised for its error and distanced itself from the photoshoot.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

"The pictures posted on our accounts are NOT part of any shoot done by Mannat Clothing. These pictures were provided to us by a third-party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress. Please note that Mannat has absolutely NO role in deciding how and where the pictures were taken. However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologise to every single person who was offended by this. All the holy places are very sacred to us. The pictures and posts have been removed from all our media channels. Again, we apologise wholeheartedly for hurting the public sentiment. Believe us when we say we had no such intention," stated the brand.

Recently, a Lahore district court issued bailable arrest warrants against Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed after they shot for a video song inside Lahore's historic Wazir Khan mosque. The duo faced flak in August 2020 after it was revealed that they had shot footage inside the mosque while working on the video of a song “Qubool hai”. The Lahore court set a bail bond of Rs 30,000 each after a case was filed for alleged desecration of Wazir Khan mosque.