Pakistan National Assembly Session Called On Mar 25; No-confidence Against Imran On Agenda

National Assembly of Pakistan Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the lower house of Pakistani parliament session on March 25 at 11 am in the Parliament House at the requisition of the opposition parties who have filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

This development comes after the joint Opposition lashed out at the PTI government for alleged attempts to delay the session under the guise of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad.

According to the statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday, the speaker summoned the session under clause (3) of Article 54 and Article 254 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The speaker, in the order, informed that the session could not take place before March 24 due to renovations at the Parliament house. “After the receipt of requisition on March 8, the National Assembly Secretariat requested the Senate Secretariat to provide Chamber of the Senate for holding of National Assembly session. The Senate Secretariat informed that the Senate chamber is also not available being under renovation.”

Asad Qaiser further said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and Islamabad deputy commissioner were also approached for substitute arrangements outside the Parliament House but no solution was found. “Having no adequate option available whatsoever, for holding of the Session of the National Assembly before March 24….in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under Clause (3) of Article 54 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Article 254…I hereby summon the session…on the first available date i.e. Friday…at the Parliament House, Islamabad,” the order issued by the speaker read.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

More than 100 lawmakers from the Opposition parties had submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. Allies PML (Q), MQM-P are dithering over supporting Imran Khan and are yet to decide. 24 PTI rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have openly threatened to vote against him. Additionally, PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon has urged the cricketer-turned-politician to step down as PM.

In a last-ditch attempt, the PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help, but the Army has refused to interfere and rally support for Imran Khan.

