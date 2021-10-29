Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf Warns TLP Militant Group, Says They Crossed 'red Line'

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Thursday, October 28, said that banned Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had "crossed the red line and exhausted the state's patience".

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf stated that the group has killed our policemen, destroyed public property and has been causing disruption in the country. He asserted that legal action will be taken against the people who were responsible for these acts.

He further warned, "There will be NO armed militias of any sort in the country."

Moeed Yusuf in a tweet said, "For all individuals and groups who think they can challenge the writ of the Pakistani state, do not test the proposition. As the basic principle of national security, the state will never shy away from protecting each and every citizen from any form of violence. TLP has crossed the red line and exhausted the state's patience."

In response to the same tweet, he said, "They have martyred policemen, destroyed public property, and continue to cause massive public disruption. Law will take its course for each one of them and terrorists will be treated like terrorists with no leniency."

At least four Pakistani policemen were killed and over 250 were injured during the clashes on Wednesday, according to ANI. As the protests continue in the country, the Pakistani government is holding talks with TLP's imprisoned leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A spokesperson for the TLP has stated that they stand by their demand of holding talks with the government. "Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador", ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying, citing The News International.

Pakistan to treat TLP as 'militant organisation'

After many days of failed negotiations with TLP, the Pakistani government banned the Islamist group and announced that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be treated as a "militant organisation". The decision was made at a meeting of the country's civil and military officials, ANI cited Dawn.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced at a press conference that the government has decided to treat the TLP as a militant organisation rather than a political party. He informed that the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was attended by the military leadership, members from intelligence agencies and other relevant authorities.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Twitter/@YusufMoeed