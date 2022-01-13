Pakistan Oppn Parties Contemplate Bringing No-confidence Motion Against Imran Khan Govt

Intensifying their efforts against the ruling Imran Khan-led government, opposition parties are contemplating bringing a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). According to News International, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that a meeting of the senior leadership of the anti-government Opposition alliance will decide to be held on January 25 in a bid to look at the option of a no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Fazlur said: "The anti-government alliance parties are considering options for the immediate dismissal of the incumbent government."

"We appeal to the coalition parties of the government to think in the national interest of Pakistan and about the common man," he added.

All-party session on January 25

Moreover, the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam chief also said that the long march announced against the ruling government has “become inevitable”. He said that the PDM will march towards the capital on March 23 to oust the PTI-led government. However, he also added that the long march plan will be finalised during the all-party session scheduled on January 25.

"The government does not realize the grievances of the common man," Jamiat Ulema-e Islam chief said, adding: "We do not give Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government the right to re-colonize an independent state.”

Separately, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief spoke of the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking prior to Fazlur, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif stated that in the 74-year history of Pakistan, the PTI government is the “most incompetent” one to ever come to power. Sharif claimed that the nation is undergoing the “most difficult period”. He informed that during his meeting with the PDM leader Fazlur, he discussed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and that this option will be further highlighted in the meeting later this month.

"The government is prioritizing the interests and agendas of international institutions over the interests of Pakistani citizens," PML-N Chief Shahbaz Sharif said.

(Image: AP/Twitter)