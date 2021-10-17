Pakistan Opposition Condemns Rising Petroleum Pries, Demands Imran Khan's Resignation

Imran Khan-led government on Saturday attracted strong criticism from the opposition in Pakistan after fuel and petroleum products prices in Islamabad shot up to a record hike. Prices of petrol increased by Rs10.49 per litre and the high-speed diesel (HSD) prices had risen by Rs12.44 per litre as of October 16, according to Dawn. In a notification issued by Islamabad’s Finance Division, the ministry revealed that the new fuel prices were effective October 16. Pakistan’s opposition lawmakers derided the ruling PTI party and demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shabaz Sharif lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan labelling the fuel price hike as ‘utterly shameful’. He argued that the expensive fuel will push people to the brink of starvation, ANI reported, citing Islamabad’s Geo TV. “No words can describe the cruelty of this selected PTI government that has inflicted on people in the form of yet another increase in prices in terms of items of daily use,” Geo quoted Sharif as saying.

Petrol sold at Rs137.79 per litre, highest since 2018

The petrol in Islamabad was sold at Rs137.79 per litre, while the price for diesel stood at Rs134.48. Prices for the kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were increased drastically by Rs10.95 and Rs8.84 per litre respectively. As of Saturday, the kerosene was sold at Rs110.26 per litre and LDO was priced at Rs108.35 per litre.It was the first time in Pakistan under the Imran Khan government that the major petroleum products prices hiked past Rs100 per litre.

Finance Division’s notice also mentioned that the price hike was due to the overall increase in the international market that pushed the prices of fuel to $85 a barrel, the highest since October 2018. "Importantly, entire energy chain prices have witnessed a strong surge in the past couple of months due to higher demand for energy inputs and supply bottlenecks," the notice cited by Dawn read.

It argued that the Islamabad government has made efforts to provide "maximum relief" to consumers despite the global hike by keeping the sales tax to a minimum. Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib defended the price hike, saying that it was still reasonable compared with the international petroleum prices. The latter blamed the price hike on the COVID-19 recovery that has pushed the demand for fuel worldwide.

Pakistan’s federal government had earlier attracted widespread denunciation for the price hike in petroleum prices as the opposition benches blocked the house's proceeding. Islamabad’s Punjab Assembly's session was delayed by over two hours, state’s press Dwan reported, adding that as soon as the Panel of Chairman Mian Muhammad Shafi opened the session, a strong criticism and protest against the ruling Imran Khan government followed. The opposition lawmakers raised slogans against the Pak’s government, shouting terms 'chor, chor (thief), sparking a fight.