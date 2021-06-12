Pakistan Opposition Protests Against PM Imran; Chants 'Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi'

Just a day after a sharp increase in the population of donkeys was reported in Pakistan, the country's Opposition decided to give the survey a political twist as it protested against the Imran Khan-led PTI government during the budget session in the Parliament. The Pakistani Opposition gathered in unison, with placards in hand, to protest against Imran Khan's government as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented the budget for 2021-22. The Finance Minister's budget speech was almost muted by the Opposition's slogan chanting, as a chorus of 'Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi' echoed through the chambers of the Pakistan National Assembly.

The Opposition, in protest against Imran Khan, continued to chant the slogan, which quite literally dubbed the Pakistan Prime Minister as the 'Donkey King'. Even as the cash-strapped country's Finance Minister announced a federal budget of Rs 8.5 trillion for the FY 2021-22, the Opposition continued to chant the slogan, which translates to 'Donkey King's government will not work, will not work'.

Watch the Opposition's sloganeering against PM Imran Khan here -

Opposition party member of Pakistan chant ‘Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi’ during the budget session of the parliament. #NayaPakistan (#CountryofBeggers) pic.twitter.com/JtSSBIIBnh — Birpratap Singh $ਬੀਰਪ੍ਰਤਾਪ ਸਿੰਘ$ (@BirPra_Singh) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, in a bid to save his own head, Imran Khan's Finance Minister, in his budget speech, criticised the previous government's in Pakistan as he remarked that the PTI-led government had to inherit a 'mountain of circular debut amounting to 1 trillion Pakistan Rupees'. Tarin claimed that remittances had increased in Pakistan, adding that these are expected to rise to $29bn by the end of this month. The Finance Minister also self-proclaimed that the PTI government had steered Pakistan towards a growth period, claiming that all sectors have witnessed a boost.

Pakistan Witnessed Increase In Donkey Population

Pakistan has become the world’s third top country to have the largest donkey population in the year 2021 that has shot past 5 million, Pakistan-based channel Geo TV reported. The country is now facing an increase of 100,000 donkeys per year, according to the statistics listed by the Economic Survey 2021. There’s also a 1.2 million spike in the population of the buffalos, while the sheep population has risen from 31.2 million to 31.5 million, with a spike of a whopping 400,000 per year. The increase in the number of cattle and donkeys in Pakistan was first revealed by the Punjab Livestock Department.

ANI reports, citing the economic survey that a donkey costing about Rs 35,000 to Rs 55,000 to an owner makes them the business of approximately Rs 1,000 per day. "Our business of donkeys here is flourishing. Also, we get good returns when we sell them," a donkey breeder told Geo, according to the news agency ANI.

Earlier, Pakistan broke records in terms of maximum temperatures in April in over 70 years. The temperature in the country reached 43.6 degrees Celsius with 6 per cent humidity. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued warnings of the heatwave currents across several parts as the dry winds swept on one of the most scorching days in decades.