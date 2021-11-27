Pakistan Plunges Into Deep Natural Gas Crisis; 75% Areas Hit By LPG Shortage

The Pakistan government led by Imran Khan has found itself in immense trouble as multiple issues have encased the PTI led government amid rising inflation and economic crises. Amidst all this, Pakistan is also going through a severe gas crisis.

As per the reports from the local media, the Gas crisis in Karachi and several other states have escalated, as 75% of residential areas face the crunch. An ANI report cited The News International, which reported that 75% of areas of Karachi have been severely affected as the city deals with a major crunch in the gas supply. The commoners have been suffering as the gas supply often goes out throughout the day and is cut during the meal hours mostly.

Karachi among other cities face severe LPG gas shortage

The tension among the commoners rise further as the prices of gas cylinders have rocketed sky high amid the ongoing shortage. Moreover, the prices of refilling the LPG cylinders have risen exponentially too.

The local media reports also suggest that some areas in the country have not received gas in the past three days. As the gas crisis plunged, people depended on hotels for food, however, the middle class has been forced to avoid that too since the hotels have also increased the rates to cope with the increasing demands.

The ANI report further states that the country's apex trade body on Monday asked the government to immediately roll out help for industries against gas suspension. The suspension has enraged businessmen as well and they blame the government’s incompetence as a reason for the ongoing situation.

Some of them have also called it 'criminal negligence', ANI reported citing The News International. Apart from this, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry was also disgruntled by the government's decision to suspend gas supply to non-export oriented industries.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed its support for the industry's opposition to the gas supply suspension. Due to diminishing local gas sources and the failure of the Pakistani government to buy a sufficient quantity of LNG, Pakistan is facing a huge gas shortage and rationing this winter.

With ANI Inputs

