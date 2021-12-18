Pakistan PM Imran Khan Blames Bhutto & Sharif Families For Destroying Nation & Corruption

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed his political opponents, the Bhutto and Sharif families, for instilling corruption and destroying the country. In an interview with Al Jazeera that aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) on December 18, Khan said Pakistan has vast resources, however, the Bhutto and Sharif families unfairly exploited them.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has slammed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and late leader Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), calling them dynastic parties that are to blame for the country's corruption and issues. He stated that corruption was the greatest evil, and he reaffirmed his long-held belief that developing countries' affluent people give all of their resources to western countries by impoverishing their people.

According to Geo News, Imran stated that his government wants Pakistan to become a successful country and that it is fighting two very wealthy families to achieve this goal. Corruption destroys the country, Imran stated, adding that poor countries are poor not because of a lack of resources, but because of unscrupulous leadership.

Opposition leaders facing corruption charges

Sharif, who is presently undergoing treatment in London, is facing a corruption charge in Pakistan. Asif Ali Zardari, president of the Pakistan People's Party and the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's husband, is also facing corruption charges. Khan, who went from cricket to politics, stated that throughout his long tenure in Britain, he had a thorough understanding of the western political system and has consistently attacked the policies of western countries.

Khan assumed office in August 2018 on the promise of creating a 'Naya (new) Pakistan,' but the term has already become a joke, and ordinary Pakistanis frequently demand that he return the 'Purana (old) Pakistan,' according to local media reports. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics issued figures earlier this week showing that inflation increased to 11.5% from 9.2%, the largest increase in the preceding 20 months, owing to a record spike in fuel costs in October.

Petrol prices are at an all-time high of Rs 145 per litre, and the rupee is at an all-time low of Rs 176 per US dollar. The opposition parties, Khan claims, are eroding institutions and making it difficult to strengthen the economy.

Image: PTI