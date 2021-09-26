Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been slammed over his statement that there were no curbs or censorship of media and his government had given media total freedom. While the ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed allegations of censorship, the Opposition party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed Imran Khan and said that it is “beyond comprehension” which government and media the Pakistan PM was talking about. According to ANI, Marriyum said that Khan’s claims of enabling free media in Pakistan raise serious questions over his mental health.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson said, “Imran has either totally lost his mind or he takes the people of Pakistan for fools. Every single word of Imran’s speech today was a textbook definition of fake news. If there was a ban on fake news this speech could not have been aired.”

Marriyum said that the state of media under Imran Khan’s administration is that his government cooks up “fake cases” against journalists to pressure them into propagating fake news about his so-called “non-existent performance”. She went on to question Khan’s double standards. She said that under Imran Khan’s rule, his baseless allegations against the opposition were the ultimate truth but media exposing his crimes, corruption and blunders were all false.

“When the media exposes his theft in public sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, LNG and petrol, he dismisses it as fake news. However, the media must broadcast as truth the fake cases he levels against his political opponents even after getting embarrassed by the courts. It was all fair game when Imran forced the DG FIA to register fake cases against Nawaz and other PMLN leadership?” Marriyum asked.

Imran Khan brought into power through 'fake votes'

Further, the PML-N spokesperson accused Imran Khan of plotting a conspiracy against an elected PM of Pakistan at D-Chownk. She asked if the 120-day siege against the elected government of Pakistan, that was broadcasted 24/7, all patriotic and fair game. Marriyum said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan was brought into power not by any miracle but through “lies-loaded fake speeches, fake news and fake votes”.

Marriyum told Imran Khan not to dump the burden of his corruption, incompetence, lies and inabilities on the media of Pakistan. She said, “News media, journalists are attacked, they are shot and abducted, talk shows are taken off-air without any legalities, channels are shut down but Imran believes that this means that media is free in Pakistan.” Marriyum slammed the Pakistan PM and said, “What does he expect the media to report when he had created this level of insecurity for journalism in Pakistan?”

“Imran brings black laws like the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) while Opposition is jailed in death row cells to silence them,” Marriyum lambasted.

(With inputs from ANI)

