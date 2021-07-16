Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says 'I Know History Of Uzbekistan More Than Uzbek People'; Trolled

“I know the history of Uzbekistan more than Uzbek people,” said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. While addressing the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities,’ the Pakistan Prime minister said that the country is eager for peace in Afghanistan through diplomatic channels and called it essential for trade connectivity in the entire region. As per local media reports, Khan also said that the railway project among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would be a harbinger of development.

Reportedly, Pakistan PM directly reached the business forum for addressing communities from both countries and said, “Pakistan has religious, cultural and spiritual relations with Uzbekistan.” Further, with regards to the situation in Afghanistan, as per the joint declaration after talks between Khan and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, the leaders said, “We are both concerned as neighbours of Afghanistan that the people of Afghanistan have suffered for the last 40 years.”

However, Khan, who has previously made several baseless claims and then gets trolled on social media, was mocked on Twitter for saying he knows more about Uzbekistan’s history than Uzbek people. One of the internet users wrote, "Imran khan So after unique Japan-Germany border geography, Mr IK is history expert too !!” Somebody else wrote, “Pakistan is evil dear Uzbekistan do not allow them to come to your country please.”

I know probably more history of Uzbekistan than most people in Uzbekistan: IMRAN KHAN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IAVhyYC0Ex — Maleeks (@itsMaleeeks) July 16, 2021

Uzbek govt angry, after Pak PM Impran Khan boasted he knows, "the history of Uzbekistan more than Uzbek people themselves”. — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒇𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌🔎 (@TheWolfpackIN) July 16, 2021

Let him first talk of the History of Pakistan - which is not a country but just a State of mind — パンチ🇮🇳 (@panache2811) July 16, 2021

Lol ppl in 70s and 80s knows about Uzbekistan, it used to be recreational center for both religious and touristic wise — rkhgd (@khan_utters) July 16, 2021

Isko saab kuch patah h...saab log ko chaata h UK ma baitka everynyt is history session for him🤣🙏 — Jayaprasanthkrpyla🇮🇳 (@Ap31ale) July 16, 2021

Well, if Japan and Germany can share borders, then anything is possible 😎 — HG (@hg_ideas) July 16, 2021

Khan trolled for saying Japan, Germany share border

The instance in Uzbekistan is not the only time that netizens seemed to disagree with Khan’s remarks, earlier in 2019, the Pakistan Prime minister became a target of online trolling as a video of him went viral claiming that Germany and Japan share a border. While speaking at an event in Tehran, Khan said, “The more trade you have with each other your ties automatically become stronger… Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War when they both decided to have joint industries on their border regions.”

However, Khan’s video of his comment involving Germany and Japan which is located in East Asia caused a stir on social media. At the time, one of the users said, “The statement of Imran Khan about joint industrial projects set up along ‘German-Japan border’ before a distinguished gathering in a foreign country must find a place in record books. At home a monumental failure; abroad a comic embarrassment, is what IK [Imran Khan] has been.”

IMAGE: AP

