Pakistan PM Imran Khan Trolled For Blunder After Blunder In Uzbekistan; Netizens Stunned

From claiming to know more about the history of Uzbekistan than Uzbeks, to his alleged refusal to shake Jaishankar's hand, netizens trolled Khan on social media

Ananya Varma
Imran Khan

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan came under the brunt of heavy trolling during the Central-South Asia conference in Uzbekistan after he committed a series of blunders from claiming to know more about the history of Uzbekistan than Uzbek people, to his alleged refusal to shake EAM Jaishankar's hand at the conference. 

    Imran Khan refuses to shake hands with EAM Jaishankar

    On Friday, Tashkent held a ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities,’ conference which was attended by the leaders of several countries including India and Pakistan. After the conference, several reports in the Pakistan media claimed that Imran Khan had refused to shake the hands of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also said to have given a 'similar response' as a way of protest against Pakistan's existential claims of 'ongoing human rights violations' in Kashmir, Pakistan media peddled. Reacting to this alleged inane gesture, netizens took to social media to troll Imran Khan. 

    Netizens react

    Imran Khan vows to introduce cricket to Uzbekistan

    At the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum in the conference, Imran Khan shared his dream of introducing cricket to the people of Uzbekistan. After the two countries announced a joint production on a film on the first Mughal emperor- Zaheer ud din Babur, Imran Khan hoped that introducing cricket to the country would also help further ties. “We hope that this will be the beginning of a strong cultural exchange between the two countries. As our countries get closer […] I will introduce cricket to the people of Uzbekistan,” Imran Khan said at the conference. 

    This comment also became a trolling point after British-Pakistani journalist and Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan asked the PM how Pakistani cricket was these days. Netizens urged Uzbekistan to not learn cricket from the Imran Khan-led country. 

    Netizens react

    Imran Khan claims to know all about Uzbekistan

    During the session between the two countries, the Pakistan Prime Minister claimed that he knows more about Uzbekistan’s history than the Uzbek people. Talking about the religious, cultural, and spiritual relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan he said, “I know the history of Uzbekistan more than Uzbek people." 

    Netizens React

     

