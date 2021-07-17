Pakistan PM Imran Khan Trolled For Blunder After Blunder In Uzbekistan; Netizens Stunned

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan came under the brunt of heavy trolling during the Central-South Asia conference in Uzbekistan after he committed a series of blunders from claiming to know more about the history of Uzbekistan than Uzbek people, to his alleged refusal to shake EAM Jaishankar's hand at the conference.

Imran Khan refuses to shake hands with EAM Jaishankar

On Friday, Tashkent held a ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities,’ conference which was attended by the leaders of several countries including India and Pakistan. After the conference, several reports in the Pakistan media claimed that Imran Khan had refused to shake the hands of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also said to have given a 'similar response' as a way of protest against Pakistan's existential claims of 'ongoing human rights violations' in Kashmir, Pakistan media peddled. Reacting to this alleged inane gesture, netizens took to social media to troll Imran Khan.

Netizens react

And Kashmir ban gaya Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/iTtTHpFVAt — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 16, 2021

Indian FM never offered his hand 😂

Moeed Yousuf will say we preempted the hand shake and refused it before he tried 😜 — RameshA2Z (@A2Ramesh) July 16, 2021

What a proud moment of bravery! 😁 — Tarun Mishra (@tarunpmishra) July 16, 2021

No Imran Khan didn't shake hands, he saluted Indian Foreign Minister — HARESH 😍😍🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@CHOLEBATURE10) July 17, 2021

Imran Khan vows to introduce cricket to Uzbekistan

At the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum in the conference, Imran Khan shared his dream of introducing cricket to the people of Uzbekistan. After the two countries announced a joint production on a film on the first Mughal emperor- Zaheer ud din Babur, Imran Khan hoped that introducing cricket to the country would also help further ties. “We hope that this will be the beginning of a strong cultural exchange between the two countries. As our countries get closer […] I will introduce cricket to the people of Uzbekistan,” Imran Khan said at the conference.

This comment also became a trolling point after British-Pakistani journalist and Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan asked the PM how Pakistani cricket was these days. Netizens urged Uzbekistan to not learn cricket from the Imran Khan-led country.

Netizens react

How is Pakistani cricket doing these days? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/70HLNeNDep — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 16, 2021

First of all he needs to introduce cricket in Pakistan. — Farhan (@farhanullah73) July 16, 2021

I would like to suggest Uzbek people not to allow cricket in Uzbekistan, They might be unlucky as Pakistanis and win cricket WC anytime in future.

Winning cricket WC is ultimate devastating factor for us and it can be for them too. — MSJ (@ShafiqJanjua) July 16, 2021

Hahaha that's a good one 🤣 — Usaid Shoaib (@EngrUsaid) July 16, 2021

Imran Khan claims to know all about Uzbekistan

During the session between the two countries, the Pakistan Prime Minister claimed that he knows more about Uzbekistan’s history than the Uzbek people. Talking about the religious, cultural, and spiritual relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan he said, “I know the history of Uzbekistan more than Uzbek people."

Netizens React

I know probably more history of Uzbekistan than most people in Uzbekistan: IMRAN KHAN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IAVhyYC0Ex — Maleeks (@itsMaleeeks) July 16, 2021

I hope his history is better than his geography where he thought Japan and Germany shared a border. Or his knowledge of Uighur Muslims - who he claimed to know nothing about — Sadasat Singh (@SadasatSingh) July 16, 2021