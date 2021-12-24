Pakistan: PM Khan To Dissolve PTI's Organisational Structure After Losing Local Body Polls

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that after Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost the first phase of the recently held local body polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is very upset. In the light of the situation, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure across Pakistan," Fawad told Geo tv, ANI reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Pakistani I&B minister said that the party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to form a strategy for the second phase of the local body elections in the province, ANI reported.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) won the local body elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in 9, ANP in 5, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami won one seat each.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif hints at returning to Pakistan soon

Meanwhile, PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has hinted at returning to his country very soon. The former Pakistan PM made this announcement on Thursday in an address to his party workers from London, where he has been staying since November 19, 2019, for "medical treatment".

On this occasion, he said, "I hope that I will meet all of you in Pakistan soon". His arrival in the country is likely to hasten the downfall of the Imran Khan-led government which is facing a huge backlash from across the political spectrum over the surging inflation, increasing debt and purported misgovernance in Pakistan. As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 156 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P, BAP and PML(Q). Amid resentment of these alliance partners, it is being speculated that the main opposition parties PML(N) and PPP will join hands to table a no-confidence motion against the ruling dispensation.

Sharif's declaration assumes significance as he accused Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed of interfering in the democratic process of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)