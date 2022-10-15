Pakistan PM Shehbaz Has Meek Passive-aggressive Reply As Biden Calls Pak 'most Dangerous'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 15, echoed PTI chairman and former premier of Pakistan Imran Khan's rhetoric about Islamabad being "a responsible nuclear state," as he issued an inflammatory response to the US President Joe Biden's remark that Pakistan is the "most dangerous nation" globally. Sharif took to his Twitter handle to "reiterate unequivocally" that Pakistan "is a responsible nuclear state" and that he is "proud" that its nuclear assets have the "best safeguards as per IAEA requirements."

Sharif did not quote substantial evidence to back his claims about Pakistan's so-called "safe" nuclear stockpiling that easily surpasses British and French stockpiles in Europe combined, as per the estimates by Arms Control Association. Islamabad, over the recent years, has been aiming to match the status of a nuclear “triad”: the nukes deliverable from land, air and sea, according to Carnegie Endowment, a think-tank in Washington.

Notably, the Pakistan Prime Minister did not dare to name Biden or mention US in his response to the US President's remark.

"We [Pakistan] take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness," claimed the sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. "Let no one have any doubts," he asserted, without naming the United States or Joe Biden directly.

Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 15, 2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also lashed out at US President Biden for labelling Pakistan as "most dangerous" nation at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles, California. Biden, in the most vocal attack on Pakistan yet, denounced Islamabad's nuclear arsenal, saying that it is done "without any cohesion”. Biden made the scathing comment as he spoke about Washington's Foreign Policies with respect to China and Russia.

When has Pakistan been aggressive? Khan awkwardly asks

Reacting to Biden's statement, 22nd prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan asked in a Twitter post: "On what information has the POTUS reached this 'unwarranted conclusion' on our nuclear capability when having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems?" Khan traded barbs at Biden, tagging Biden, unlike Sharif, saying that it is the United States that has been "involved in wars" worldwide.

"When has Pakistan shown aggression, especially post-nuclearisation?" Khan then went on, adding that Biden's statement shows a "total failure of the imported government's foreign policy and its claims of 'reset of relations with the US." The Pakistani politician tussled with the current government, saying that "my greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin and with NRO2 for themselves, [Shehbaz Sharif government] is giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising our national security."

Image: AP