Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Responds To Imran Khan Assassination Bid, Cancels China Presser

After the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an assassination bid near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing on Imran Khan's container.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics."

I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.



I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.

Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Shareef directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from IG Punjab on the firing incident during Haqeeqi Azaadi March.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Shareef directs his Interior Minister to seek a report from police on the firing at Imran Khan's march

Speaking to reporters, Pakistan's Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference to be held today regarding his visit to China due to the firing incident in Gujranwala."

Imran Khan issues statement

After being injured in a firing during his Haqeeqi Azaadi March in Wazirabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan thanked the almighty for blessing him with new life.

'Got a new life,' says Imran Khan in first response after injury in assassination bid

Notably, a 4-member medical board has been constituted to treat the PTI chief's injuries. As per recent reports, one person has died and eight have been severely injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.