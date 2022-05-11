Pakistan PM To Head PMN-L Delegation To London To Hold Urgent Meeting With Nawaz Sharif

In a key development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to London to meet his older brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif. PM Sharif will head a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMN-L), who have been summoned for an "emergency meeting" to London, senior party leader Shahid Khan Abbasi told Geo News. However, Abbasi did not divulge the date pertaining to the political consultative meeting.

Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who will also be a part of the delegation visiting the English capital, stated that the members will be visiting London to meet PMN-L supremo Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Aurangzeb further underplayed the gravity of the visit saying that the Pakistan PM's visit is mostly "private" to consult political developments transpiring in the country recently.

Details regarding the members of the delegation set to travel to London late Tuesday are yet to be revealed by the party. However, as reported by PTI, the top 5 or 6 "party insiders" will embark on the visit and reach England on Wednesday. The visit will last for 3 days, sources close to the Pakistan PM told the Dawn.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deposed Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif has been residing in the UK since 2019, where he had reportedly been undergoing medical treatment. The 71-year-old is convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. In 2019, the Lahore High Court permitted him to leave for medical treatment for four weeks, however, he has remained in London ever since. However, in August 2021, the UK Home office refused to extend Sharif's visa and he will remain in the country until his current visa expires.

'Big decision' underway after Sharif brother's meeting

According to local media reports, the meeting was called on by Nawaz Sharif to discuss the ongoing political turmoil in the country. He could also deliberate on matters prevailing in the economic situation and consequently take "big decisions" regarding the fate of the coalition government led by PMN-L. "Some people want the government to complete its tenure, but Nawaz Sharif is of the view that free and fair elections are held as soon as possible," said former Finance Minister of Pakistan Isaq Dhar, as quoted by the Express Tribune.

The key meeting also comes at a time when Imran Khan, who was unceremoniously ousted from his Prime Ministerial position has held massive rallies calling for immediate general elections for a stabilised government. He is set to head another rally on May 20 demanding early elections. The 69-year-old was removed from office against charges of corruption, mishandling of government funds, and accepting foreign donations from banned sources. Khan blamed the no-confidence motion against him on a West-led conspiracy, which the US has denied.

(Image: @MianShehbazSharif/facebook/AP)