Pakistan Politicial Crisis: Former PM Nawaz Sharif Attacked In London; Bodyguard Injured

Just a day ahead of no-confidence motion voting in Pakistan, there was a shocking attempt to attack former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London. As per sources, a few young men tried to attack the former Prime Minister outside his London office. Amid the incident, a bodyguard of Nawaz was left injured while getting hold of one of the miscreants.

This comes two days after Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called the no-confidence motion a "conspiracy to colonise the country", and claimed that Nawaz Sharif was behind the conspiracy, and even dragged India by saying that the meeting of the former Pakistan Prime Minister with India was 'no hidden truth'.

On March 27, Nawaz Sharif had accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) over the Punjab Chief Minister slot. The proposal, which got earlier rejected, was later accepted to get the support of the government ally on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The position of the Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.

Imran Khan Accuses US Of Conspiring To Dethrone Him

Meanwhile, as Imran Khan has been terming the no-confidence motion as a "huge foreign conspiracy" against Pakistan, the Pakistani Prime Minister on Saturday took a dig at the United States in his latest address. In yet another address ahead of the no-trust vote, Imran Khan claimed that if Leader of Opposition & PML (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif takes over, his government would become America's slave. He also alleged that there was an official document linked to the US to dethrone Imran Khan to improve the relations between the two countries.

"There is an official document from the US, asking to dethrone Imran Khan, only then Pakistan's relations with US will improve. Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document. If I am removed, they (Shehbaz Sharif) will take over, who are accused of stealing millions. This means, they will be a loyal slave to the US. Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday on TV that beggars are not chooser. What does it mean? They themselves accepted that they are beggars. Opposition wants us to be a servant of America," Imran Khan said.