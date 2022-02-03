Pakistan President Caught Playing Wordle Amid Flare-up With Balochistan; Netizens Outraged

With Pakistani forces under severe attack at the hands of Baloch rebels, Pakistan President Arif Alvi was caught playing Wordle on Thursday. Alvi took to Twitter, sharing the results of the viral game with his followers in a now-deleted tweet. His ill-timed tweet was posted when Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to have neutralised 100 Pakistan security force personnel in Panjgur and Noshki. After facing massive outrage, Arif Alvi pulled down his Worlde results from the micro-blogging platform.

Netizens react

When Rome was burning , Nero was playing flute



Similarly , When Baluchistan was burning , President of Pakistan was playing Wordle game pic.twitter.com/7PxPlpvqZb — Sindhi-Ajrak (@SindhiDoctrine) February 3, 2022

This is the seriousness of the President of Islamic Republic Of Pakistan he has a time to play & do tweets on Wordle but no tweet on Balochistan, no tweet on Students who are sitting in Islamabad for last two months & no tweet for students who are studying in China. — Ammar Ahmed Abbasi (@AmmarPak3A) February 3, 2022

😂 #Pakistan's President Arif Alvi playing Wordle on Twitter while Baloch freedom fighters are playing T20 in #Balochistan and Scored first century against Pakistani Army.



The tweet has been deleted now pic.twitter.com/S1cQng9nyg — OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) February 3, 2022

Just President of Pakistan busy in serious affairs like WORDLE meanwhile his #balochliberationarmy enjoying their game😎#BalochistanIsNotPakistan — Don ࿗ (@Akku__Don) February 3, 2022

100 Pak soldiers killed: Baloch Liberation Army

In a big statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed that their fighters had neutralised more than 100 Pakistan Army personnel and destroyed large parts of their camps. Issuing a statement, the BLA claimed that major parts of both Panjgur and Nushki were still under their control and statements by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) denying the attacks were 'totally fabricated.'

"Major parts of both Panjgur and Nushki military camps are still under control of BLA's Majeed Brigade. Baloch fidayees have so far killed more than 100 enemy personnel. Large parts of camps are completely destroyed. Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces, however, they have failed to weaken fidayee positions inside the camp," the statement read.

"After the successful major attack by Fidayeens, the occupying state has banned its media from reporting events. It has also disconnected all telecommunication networks. Pakistani military's ISPR is claiming today's attack were repulsed, this is a complete lie and BLA's today's operations are still underway with full intensity," it added.

Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has claimed that both attacks were 'successfully repulsed, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists'.

Over the last few months, Balochistan ethnic nationalism has fuelled a separatist war, triggering uncontrollable insurgency spreading from Balochistan's rugged mountains to Punjab urban centres. In January, a blast in Lahore's Lohari Gate had claimed two lives, including a child, and had injured 22 others. The United Baloch Army (UBA) and the Baloch Republic Army (BRA) at the time had merged and the Baloch Nationalist Army had taken the responsibility for the terror attack.

Image: Twitter/@arifalvi