Pakistan President Strongly Rejects Removal Of Punjab Province Governor; Calls It 'unfair'

Following the nomination of Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new Governor of Punjab province, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday has strongly rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to remove the Punjab province Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his office, reported ANI citing local media reports.

In a press release issued by the President's Secretariat, it asserted that being committed to standing by the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan, he strongly rejects the advice of the Prime Minister to remove the governor. Notably, this came after a notice was issued on Tuesday that stated,

"In terms of Article 101 and Proviso to Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with serial No. 2D of Schedule V-8 to the Rules of Business, 1973 and the Prime Minister's advice(s) rendered on 17-04-2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of the Punjab, Mr Omer Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab, with immediate effect.

However, the Pakistani President has now asserted that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval. Further referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he said that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”.

Alvi also wrote that the incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan further adding that it was his duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.

President Alvi also highlighted the Constitutional role of the Governor of Punjab and said that the Governor had also sent a report earlier regarding the unfortunate happenings in the Punjab Assembly followed by questions regarding the validity of the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, and shifting of loyalties. Adding more it, he stated that he was convinced that the removal of the Governor would be unfair and also against the norms of justice.

Pakistani PM nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab governor

Notably, this is the second time, when Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has nominated someone for replacing the acting Punjab province governor. Earlier on April 17, he had sent a summary recommending the name of Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood for the position. However, the summary was returned by the President without any decision.

Following this, Sharif re-endorsed his advice on Saturday asking for the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Baligh-ur-Rehman as the Punjab Governor.

