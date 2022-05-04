Pakistan: PTI Alleges PML-N Using Foreign Tech Firms To Create 'deep Fake' Of Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday levelled a fresh series of accusations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI alleged that PML-N is employing foreign technology companies to create "deep fake" videos of Imran Khan in a bid to tarnish his public image. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Human Rights Minister and member of the PTI party, Shireen Mazari claimed that PML-N is resorting to its "nefarious tactics" to produce "disgusting videos" of Khan through the help of foreign "tech companies."

Mazari's remarks came after the PTI party's Twitter handle on Tuesday posted a video accusing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz of using morphed videos of Imran Khan. "Maryam Nawaz, whose reputation is due to fake receipts, fake trust deeds, and fake letters, is now reported to have made fake videos of several important political figures through deep fake technologies. But as always, humiliation will be her destiny," PTI wrote along with an elaborate video explaining the use of "deep fake."

I don't believe in character assassination: Maryam Nawaz

In reply, Maryam Nawaz, in a Tweet, slammed the PTI for the "drama." Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote, "I don't know why are you doing this drama but despite the fact that Imran Khan put me in jail twice, put me on a death row, I do not believe in character assassination or personal revenge. Men's personal and private life is his. Please keep me away from this stench."

The war of words continued to escalate between Nawaz and Shireen Mazari. Quote tweeting Nawaz, Mazari responded saying, "When pre-emption is an admission of guilt! Now how would u know a deep fake video would be about someone's private life - Niji zindigi? Since u have made lying a habit - from Calibri font to ownership of properties - so nothing u say is believable." Earlier, Nawaz had accused Imran Khan of "spreading lies" after he claimed to have received "threat letters" from foreign sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was subjected to an unceremonious ouster from the National Assembly over accusations of corruption and misrule after he failed to secure a majority vote against the no-confidence motion against him. Khan and his supporters have accused the West, especially the US, of conspiracy to oust him. Mazari on May 3 tweeted that "The change in government (in Pakistan) is a gift from the US." She also called the incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's government an "imported one."

Imran Khan willing to discuss early polls with PM Sharif

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that Khan is willing to hold discussions with Sharif over holding early elections in Pakistan, PTI reported. Khan also urged to clear "misunderstandings" between the ruling parties and the opposition. Meanwhile, Khan's party is set to launch a mega rally in Islamabad from "all corners" of the city at the end of the month, the Dawn reported.

(Image: AP)