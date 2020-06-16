Pakistan's Punjab Makes Teaching Of Quran Mandatory In All Universities, Else No Degree

Pakistan's Punjab province has made the teaching of the Quran with translation mandatory for all the university students, without which the graduating students will not get the degree. Punjab province Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar issued the notification on Sunday making it mandatory for all the students in the universities (except non-Muslims) to learn the Quran with Urdu translation.

'Compulsory subject in universities of Punjab'

"University graduates will not be awarded degree if they do not study the Quran with translation,” the notification says. It further says, "Lecturers in all the universities -- public and private -- of Punjab will teach Quran with translation to all students. The holy book will be taught separately from the subject of Islamic studies which is already being taught in all the universities.

Governor Sarwar, who is also the Chancellor of universities in Punjab, said the government has made mandatory for all the university students to read Quran with translation, failing for which will deprive them of their degree.

"The historical decision to teach the Quran with Urdu translation has been implemented. This will be a compulsory subject in universities of Punjab without which a degree won’t be awarded,” he said. Sarwar said there is a plan to bring amendments to the Constitution for making the teaching of Quran translation compulsory for all students.

In April, he had formed a seven-member committee of Vice-Chancellors to submit recommendations on how to make the teaching of the Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial universities. Minorities in Muslim-majority Pakistan make up less than 5% of the country's total population.

Pakistani Journalist Naila Inayat took to Twitter and shared the circular sent to all the Vice-Chancellors of the universities in Punjab regarding the decision.

Punjab govt makes teaching of Quran with translation mandatory for all the university students. In case the students don't take the course, they won't be awarded degrees. pic.twitter.com/7pttLc6usU — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 15, 2020

(With PTI inputs)