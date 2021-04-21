Pakistan Puts Over 100 TLP Clerics On Terrorism Suspects List Amid Deadly Clashes: Report

Pakistan government has placed over 100 clerics of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) on the list of terrorism and sectarianism suspects as the country continues to be rocked with violence by group’s supporters. News agency ANI reported citing Pakistan media that a top official of the Punjab Home Department confirmed that the decision was taken on the suggestion of the District Intelligence Committees. He reportedly said that more than 100 TLP clerics have been placed on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The official also stated that the number of Fourth Schedulers could be increased as the Home Department is receiving recommendations from all deputy commissioners of the province. As per the report, the assets of the TLP clerics have been seized under the law along with blocking their national identity cards and bank accounts. Their names were also placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the Interior Ministry.

The Fourth Schedule is a list in Pakistan on which the suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997. Further, the names of those who are on the list are referred to the local police and agencies for monitoring. A Fourth Scheduler has to inform the police even before changing places with assets being probed by the Counterterrorism Department.

"After this letter, the TLP would not be able to sell properties including seminaries, agriculture land, etc...Sealing of offices of the banned TLP would be decided by the Ministry of Interior," said the official, as per ANI before adding that all DCs have been directed to restrain the movement of TLP workers towards Islamabad.

The Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador. As per reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after making his demands promoting anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets across the nation. This triggered his supporters to flood the streets and demonstrate violently. On April 20, Rizvi was released from the Kot Lakhpat jail, public relations officers of the Punjab prisons department told Pakistan’s local broadcaster, Dawn.

Pakistan PM Imran Caves To Radicals

The banned party, TLP had five key demands including the resignation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, expelling French ambassador to Pakistan, the release of TLP leader Syed Saad Hussain Rizvi and other workers. Even though the government initially rejected TLP’s demand and halted the talks, Rashid later announced on April 20 that the government will be presenting a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National assembly later in the day. He released a video statement elaborating that the decision was taken after the talks with TLP.

