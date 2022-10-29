Pakistan Requires $16b To Rebuild As Damages Due To Deadly Floods Exceed $30b

In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Pakistan, more than 33 million people have been affected by the calamity, which has cost the nation over $30 billion in damages as the torrential rains destroyed bridges, crops, highways, and other infrastructure, killing more than 1,000 people. According to a press release from The World Bank citing the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), given the extensive damages, the South Asian nation now needs a staggering sum of almost $16 billion to rebuild.

The release stated, “A damage, loss, and needs assessment following the unprecedented floods in Pakistan calls for ‘building back better’, based on the principles of the poor first, transparency, inclusion, and climate resilience.”

The assessment projected that overall economic losses would be close to $15.2 billion and that total damages will surpass $14.9 billion. Without taking into account urgently needed new investments outside of the affected assets, it is estimated that Pakistan will require at least $16.3 billion in rehabilitation and reconstruction to support the nation's overall resilience to future climate shocks and its adaptation to climate change.

The PDNA report was carried out in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Union (EU), the United Nations agencies, and the World Bank with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It was launched by the Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Geo News reported.

Sindh became the most affected province following the deadly floods

Furthermore, Sindh is the most affected province with close to 70% of all damages and losses. Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab are the next worst-affected provinces, as per the assessment. Notably, the most severely impacted industries were housing; agriculture and livestock; transportation, and communications; with losses of USD 5.6 billion, USD 3.7 billion, and USD 3.3 billion, respectively.

In the most severely affected region of Balochistan, several cases of diarrhea, skin illnesses, and malaria are recorded daily as Pakistan deals with the consequences of the floods. Following the destruction caused by the floods in Sindh and Balochistan, which also created health issues for people throughout many other provinces of Pakistan, these two provinces have been under attack by viral infections.

It is pertinent to mention that many people in the regions affected by the floods are in desperate need of food and medicine, despite the efforts made by the government and local and international relief organisations.

Health institutions in Pakistan are also reporting frightening levels of severe acute malnutrition among children in the impacted areas as a result of the disastrous floods, according to UNICEF. As per the UN agency, in Sindh and Balochistan flood-affected districts, more than one in nine children under the age of five admitted to health facilities were discovered to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

(Image: AP)