Pakistan SC Adjourns Hearing Of National Assembly Case Till Monday, Issues Notices

In a key development, the Pakistan Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case pertaining to the developments in the National Assembly. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial, has adjourned the hearing till Monday while issuing notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Ministries of Law and Order and Interior. Also, to the political parties concerned.

"No one will take unconstitutional action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure peace and order," the bench said. The Opposition leaders as well as the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were present as the apex court announced its adjournment order.

'Court cannot decide on affairs of the assembly'

The former Law Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, who was also present, said, "The decision on affairs of the assembly cannot be taken in the Court. The PTI leader added, "PML-N wanted the govt to go away; it has already happened. Elections are to be held in 90 days. The minds of the opposition are smaller than nuts. Pakistan's decision now has to be made by 22 crore people. The throne of Islamabad will be attained by votes and not by such tactics by the opposition."

As Fawad Chaudhry and others from the PTI addressed the media, the Opposition confronted them with heavy sloganeering. The PTI leaders were seen leaving the premises after that.

Political turmoil in Pakistan

On the directions of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'unconstitutional'. The National Assembly deputy speaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party dismissed the move against Khan on Sunday, saying it went against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Shortly after that, Imran Khan informed that he had moved a request to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Parliament. Taking cognisance of the Pakistan Prime Minister's request, the Presidency issued a statement informing that the National Assembly had been dissolved. "The president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," read the statement issued by the Presidency.

Image: AP/ANI/Representativeimage