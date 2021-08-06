Pakistan SC Pulls Up Imran Govt On Temple Attack; Admits 'reputation Damaged Globally'

After the brazen attack on a Ganesh Temple in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has acknowledged that the vandalism and desecration incident has tarnished the image of Pakistan globally. The Pakistan Supreme Court pulled up authorities for failing to stop an attack on a Hindu temple and ordered the arrest of the culprits.

This development comes after the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar met the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday. Although Pakistan's image was no better earlier, as per Geo News, the Chief Justice observed that the temple destruction has done serious damage to Pakistan's reputation globally.

He observed that it showed that the police did nothing except watch the incident. Taking cognisance of the failure of the state machinery to control the escalating situation, the Chief Justice stated, "If the commissioner, deputy commissioner and the district police officer can't perform, then they should be removed."

The Chief Justice said, "three days have passed and not even one person has been arrested" which showed a lack of enthusiasm on the part of the police. Expressing dissatisfaction at the inaction of Commissioner Rahimyar Khan Division, the court sought a progress report from the IGP and the chief secretary within a week and scheduled the next hearing in the case for August 13.

The Government of India on Thursday lodged a strong protest against Pakistan over the temple vandalism and destruction. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Pakistan Envoy to protest the incident. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a press conference remarked that not only the temple was attacked and vandalised, but the Hindu families living in the surrounding areas were also under attack. Seemingly, after the Indian Government's strong reaction to the brazen incident, National Assembly in Pakistan has passed a resolution to condemn the attack while assuring stern action against culprits. As per the latest information received from the sources, some of the suspects involved in the temple vandalism have been arrested.

National Assembly passed a resolution to condemn attack on a #HinduTemple in village #Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan & assured stern action would be taken against culprits.Parliament of🇵🇰 is committed to protect rights of #minorities & provide full protection to their places of worship. pic.twitter.com/J9Mmf3qf7F — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) August 6, 2021

Temple attack in Pakistan

A violent mob attacked a Hindu temple in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Wednesday, burning down parts of it and damaging idols. After the failure of the police to control the situation, Pakistan Rangers were called to bring the situation under control. Police said the mob attacked the Hindu temple on Wednesday at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 km from Lahore, in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani posted videos of the temple attack, requesting law enforcement agencies to rush to the spot to stop its 'burning and vandalising'

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Attack on Ganesh temple bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Highly condemnable act. Culprits must be arrested and punished strictly. pic.twitter.com/p7dy9dDYAQ — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Attack on Ganesh temple Bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Chief Justice is requested to take action, please. pic.twitter.com/LMu90Pxm5r — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)