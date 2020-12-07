Pakistan Senators Vow To Expose Agency NAB's Atrocities; Allege Torture & Custodial Deaths

Pakistan Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other members of the civil society held a press conference on Sunday to express their grievances against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and vowed to 'expose its atrocities'.

"Now the senators will hold the NAB accountable. We will approach every foreign ambassador in Pakistan and will expose NAB's atrocities," he said.

Mandviwalla alleged that many people had died in the custody of the bureau and the NAB had committed many atrocities in the past, including the use of intimidation tactics and filing fake arrests

"This is not a battle between Saleem Mandviwalla and the NAB but this is a battle between NAB and the Senate of Pakistan. Every senator in this country, whether he is from the opposition or from the government, has agreed that NAB should be exposed," he claimed.

Mandviwalla also said that the senators will make sure to investigate the appointment of NAB's Director-General Irfan Mangi and Investigation Officer Mudassar, in the first-ever probe to be launched against the bureau.

"We will check the degrees of NAB's employees. It will be the first time when NAB will be accountable and [how these employees] are [leading a lifestyle] beyond their means," he said.

Senate Deputy Chairman of Pakistan also stated that the trial against NAB will be an open one, and clarified that the Senate has moved against the institution for all the injustices that it has committed.

NAB slammed for human rights violation

Earlier, Mandviwalla had alleged that NAB is involved in blackmailing people and that it was criticized by the National Commission on Human Rights as well as the Pakistan Supreme Court for violations.

The move comes after the NAB froze Mandviwalla's assets in connection with a fake accounts case. In its report submitted on Tuesday, the NAB stated that Mandviwalla allegedly bought Benami shares in the name of a person accused in the fake accounts case.

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal took notice of the allegations leveled by Saleem Mandviwalla and ordered to stop further proceedings on the corruption case against him until further orders.

(With inputs from agency)

