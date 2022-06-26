Pakistan: Several Motorcyclists Fall On Slippery Road In Karachi Amid Heavy Rain; Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows multiple motorcyclists falling on a slippery road amid rains in Karachi. The incident took place on a flyover on Rashid Minhas Road near Millenium Mall in Karachi after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karachi on Wednesday, 22 June, Geo TV reported. The video has been shared by a user named Ahsan Jabbar on Twitter.

In the 40-second video doing the rounds online, multiple motorcyclists slipped and fell on the flyover in Rashid Minhas Road amid heavy showers in Karachi. The video shows people helping the motorcyclists who fell on the road along with their bikes.

bike riders please be very very careful while riding during rain / wet roads ... prayers for everyone's safety !#monsoon#karachi

. pic.twitter.com/wzdmB7cBec — ahsan jabbar (@PTIahsan) June 22, 2022

Four people died in incidents related to rains in Karachi

Four people died in three incidents related to rains in different parts of Karachi on Wednesday, 22 June. Saddam Husain, SP of Jamshed Town, said that children were playing in Ashraf Colony in Mehmoodabad when a wall collapsed due to rain, Dawn reported.

Four children who came under the debris of the wall were rescued and taken to the hospital. Two of the children were pronounced dead in hospital while two other boys had been injured. A six-year-old boy named Saim died after the roof in his home collapsed in Shah Faisal Colony in Karachi. Similarly, a 50-year-old man named Tariq died after the roof of his home collapsed in Gulshan-E- Aisha in Karachi. The officials of the Meteorological department were surprised due to the rain on June 22.

Image: Twitter/@PTIAHSAN