Pakistan Sought Written Note From SAARC Disallowing Ghani Govt Member At FM Meet: Sources

As SAARC meeting stands cancelled, ANI sources reported that Pakistan wanted Taliban government nominee to represent Afghanistan in SAARC foreign ministers' meet later this week. Sources added that Pakistan had asked SAARC chair Nepal to give it in writing that Ghulam M Isaczai - Afghanistan govt's permanent representative - will not attend the meet. Amid Pakistan's ill-manoeuvres, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers meet was cancelled.

Pakistan sought in written that Ghani govt rep won't attend

Sources added that Nepal refused to give the assurance in writing and argued that if Ghulam himself initiated to attend the meet "how can he be barred?". Taliban have not been officially recognised by any SAARC nation, other than Pakistan. Taliban has nominated its Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador after being asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week. SAARC comprises of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Pak formally recognises Taliban Govt

In a boost to the Taliban-led Afghanistan regime, Pakistan's Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the newly announced Cabinet would ensure that urgent needs of people are addressed. At the same time, it stated that it will continue to closely follow the evolving situation in the war-torn country. Pakistan also reiterated its "commitment" to a peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan.

"We have noted the latest announcement about the formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan. We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people," stated Pakistan. China, on the other hand, has vowed to provide aid to the Taliban govt and urged the international committee to recognise the regime.

Taliban takes over

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. After a bloody fight with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), Taliban claimed capture of the last province in Afghanistan - Panjshir, taking over the governor's office. NRFA led by 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud has refuted these allegations saying, "NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight". Now, the Taliban announced its new government naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as its interim Prime Minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as its deputy.

