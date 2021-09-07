Pakistan Suspends Networking Services In Rawalpindi's Army Headquarters For 5 Hours

The mobile and cellular networks have been suspended from functioning in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi’s Army Auditorium General Headquarters (GHQ), on September 6, Monday.

As per the local media reports, the mobile services have been suspended in the region for a duration of five hours, starting at 6 pm to 11 pm. Reportedly, the internet connection, calling services and SMS services had been suspended Pakistan’s army’s headquarters and its surrounding areas, up to the range of 8 kilometres radius. The reason for the same is not certain yet.

Pak's ISI Chief Faiz Hameed join hands with the Taliban

Other than this, Pakistan top notches have been facing severe criticism as ISI Director-General Hameed reached Kabul last week in an unannounced visit, becoming the first foreign official to reach Kabul since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani administration in mid-August. On August 21, Hameed was seen offering prayers with Taliban terrorists, including Mullah Biradar in an unknown location.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday confirmed Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed's meeting with its leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, as the terrorist group is finalising a government in Afghanistan. Earlier, Pakistani media outlets had reported that a senior delegation led by the ISI chief was in Afghanistan's capital on the invitation of the Taliban.

But the terrorist group said that Pakistan had proposed its visit to Kabul. On Sunday, the Taliban had said that Hameed was in Kabul to improve bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"This Pakistani official has come to solve Afghan passengers' problems at the border areas, especially in Torkham and Spin Boldak. They wanted (his visit to Kabul) and we accepted," Ahmadullah Wasiq, a high-level Taliban leader, was quoted as saying by TOLO News, reported PTI.

Pakistan's airstrikes in Panjshir

Pakistan Army also faced global condemnation for siding with terror outfits that are wreaking havoc in Afghanistan. In open support to the Taliban, Pakistan Air Force reportedly bombed the Panjshir Valley on Sunday. Republic sources confirmed the drone attack on Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh's house.

Amidst claims of the Taliban claiming victory over Panjshir, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Monday has revealed that its fighters are still present in all strategic positions across the Panjshir Valley. The NRFA has also assured that the resistance will continue to fight against the Taliban and its 'partners'.

Image: PTI/ AP