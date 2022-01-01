Pakistan: Teachers Plan Strike In Protest Of Ordinance Passed By Imran Khan's Govt

In Pakistan, the Federal Directorate of Education's (FDE) teaching and non-teaching personnel have decided to go on strike starting January 10 to protest against Imran Khan-led government over controversial clause of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021. Fazal-e-Moula, Chairman of the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC), told a press conference on Thursday that once the winter vacations end on January 9, there will be no courses in the educational institutions under the FDE.

According to The News International, he clarified that even non-teaching personnel will not do their work to protest the ordinance's problematic parts. During the boycott of courses, he added, the student transportation system will be unavailable.

"Our protest and boycott of classes will continue till withdrawal of clause 166 of the ordinance," Fazal-e-Moula stated, according to The News International.

The Chairman of FGEJAC believes that Clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance is unreasonable. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the Imran Khan-led government of Pakistan. In retrospect, the Chairman stated that the boycott of classes was lifted on December 8 upon assurances from the Standing Committee. He went on to say that the class boycott had ended, but that the government's response had disappointed them. The Chairman expressed his concern, saying that the ordinance will jeopardise free education, books, and transportation, as well as teacher and non-teaching staff advancements.

Employees of FDE expressed displeasure

Employees of the FDE have expressed their displeasure with the plan, claiming that administering the FDE, which costs roughly Rs 20 billion a year, is beyond the capacity of the local government, and that the municipal corporation will eventually privatise the schools. The subject was recently brought up in the Senate, where the Opposition slammed it and labelled it uncalled for. Over 14,000 CDA employees, like the FDE instructors, are opposed to the devolution of the municipal agency's departments and staff to the local government.

The Chairman of the FGEJAC has given the Pakistani government a 15-day deadline to meet their demands. They made it clear that the protest will continue until the government repeals the contentious clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance. The event was also attended by FGEJAC vice chairmen Azhar Mahmood Awan, Malik Amir Awan, Farida Yasmin, and other action committee office-bearers, according to The News International.

