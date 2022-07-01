Pakistan Telecom Operators Warn Of Suspending Internet, Mobile Services Amid Power Crisis

Amid the ongoing nationwide power outages and economic turmoil, telecommunication operators in Pakistan on Thursday warned of cutting down and mobile internet services. Through a Twitter post, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) of Pakistan informed that telecom operators have forwarded a joint letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), saying that the decision was taken due to a long-haul power crisis. The operators even asked citizens to shut down their phones and broadband services to limit the impact on operations amid hours-long blackouts.

According to Daily Pakistan, telecom operators have complained that the continuous supply of backup power to cellular towers has become an integral issue amid the long power cuts. The skyrocketing cost of fuel prices, particularly petrol has also made it difficult for telecom companies to keep the costs in check given that the systems are powered by petrol, which is currently PKR 233.89 per litre. This comes despite the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's warning to cellular companies against shutting down utility services. It maintained that the operators provide uninterrupted services to subscribers in sync with the terms and conditions of the licenses, Daily Pakistan reported.

Pak PM Sharif warns of increased load-shedding

As the economic situation remains dire, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday warned that the country could face elongated power cuts in the month of July. This comes as pockets of major cities and the capital, Islamabad were already under 12-13 hours long blackouts in the wake of sky-high fuel prices. PM Sharif admitted that the country could not secure the required amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) supply for power generation.

According to Refinitive data, Pakistan's fuel imports in June were all-time high as the country is struggling to meet its LNG demands amid a scorching heat wave, resulting in growing demands. Islamabad's inability to reach a deal for the third consecutive month, in addition to record-high fuel prices also led to the scrapping of tenders as the national companies have stepped off from participation leaving the country under widespread darkness. According to GeoTv sources, traders like Pakistan LNG Ltd. cancelled a July tender for the purchase of shipments of LNG after it received what the sources described as the "most expensive shipment."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Energy Ministry spokesperson Zakaria Ali Shah told reporters that the government is working to secure an "alternative strategy" to meet immediate demands. He, however, denied imminent fuel shortage in the country, adding that provided such a situation arises the nation has enough reserves to redirect supplies to high-priority sectors such as power generation plants.

