Pakistan Temporarily Closes Chaman Border Crossing With Afghanistan Citing Security Issues

More than two weeks after the Taliban's stunning takeover in Afghanistan, Pakistan on Thursday, September 2, temporarily closed the Chaman border with the war-torn country citing security concerns. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan-led Pakistan government wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and due to "some concerns" the border at Chaman has been closed as of now, reported ANI quoting The Express Tribune. He further said that they will not allow chaos to spread and there are no Americans left in Pakistan as all those who came have already left. According to a report, since the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan, pedestrian traffic through Pakistan's Chaman border crossing had increased significantly. Last month, while speaking to CNN, Hameed Ullah, the head of the Coronavirus Health team at the Chaman Border, had claimed that around 18,000 people now cross the border every day.

Stampede at Chaman border crossing led to death of four people

According to a report by Tolo News, following Pakistan's government's announcement to close the key border crossing, at least four people died in a stampede caused due to huge rush at the Chaman border on Thursday. Pakistan, which shares a 2,670 km long border with Afghanistan, is one of the most affected countries due to the influx of fleeing refugees. One of the deceased was a 64-year-old Afghan refugee named Saif Ullah, who was trying to enter Pakistan. Later speaking to CNN, his son Shahid Ullah said that he and his father were crossing the border along with the rest of their family members when they lost him. Later, he found his father dead.

'Pakistan hopes to forge a cordial relationship with new political dispensation in Afghanistan'

However, director-general Pakistan military's media wing said that Pakistan hopes that the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan would take some measures against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Besides, last week, Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Islamabad is hopeful of forging a cordial relationship with new political dispensation in the war-torn country. Pakistan shared the list of most-wanted terrorists affiliated to the banned TTP with Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada, ANI reported quoting Tribune. The report further claimed that Akhundzada has formed a three-member panel to investigate Pakistan's claim that TTP was using Afghanistan to carry out cross-border terrorism.

