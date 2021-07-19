Pakistan: Thieves Steal Hockey, Ball From Statue Of Ex-Olympian Samiullah Khan

In a shocking incident from Pakistan, a group of thieves stole the hockey stick and ball from the statue of Olympic hero Samiullah Khan in Bahawalpur on Monday. According to local media reports, the statue of Samiullah Khan who is popularly known as the 'Flying Horse' was placed in his hometown just two weeks ago to honor the Olympian. However, days after it was installed, thieves stole the hocket stick and ball that was attached to the statue.

Samiullah Khan issues appeal

According to ARY News, the incident came to light via social media after a netizen shared a photo of the statue and highlighted that it was missing its hockey stick. A petition was also filed by a Bahawalpur citizen after which the police registered a complaint and swung into action. The unfortunate incident also came to the notice of the 69-year-old Olympic champion who issued an appeal to thieves to return the stolen hockey stick and ball.

"I appeal to my friends, and well-wishers that please just keep the hockey stick and ball back where it was. This was a matter of honor for Pakistan what I did, and several other artists and actors like me have done who have brought pride to the nation," Olympian Samiullah Khan said.

As per the latest reports, the statue has been restored to its original condition. However, those involved in the incident have not been caught yet.

About Samiullah Khan

Known as the 'Flying Horse' for his great speed, Samiullah Khan played for Pakistan between 1973 and 1982 and was a member of two FIH World Cup-winning teams. In the course of his career, the hockey player has bagged a silver from the 1975 World Cup and has won Pakistan a bronze medal in the 1976 Olympics. Apart from this, he has won three Asian Games golds in 1974, 1978 & 1982 as the captain and one Asia Cup gold in 1982.