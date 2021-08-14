Last Updated:

Pakistan Wants Long-term Ties With Washington, Says Bajwa In Meeting With Top US Diplomat

The meeting took place a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the US government for using Pakistan to only 'clear the mess in Afghanistan.'

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Pakistan

Credits: PTI/Twitter


Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa told American diplomat Angela Aggeler that Islamabad wants to maintain a long-term and multi-faceted relationship with the United States of America.

Army chief General Bajwa met the US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Friday at the Army's general headquarters in Rawalpindi. The meeting saw discussions on several issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. 

Aggeler acknowledges Pakistan's support towards ensuring peace

During the meeting, General Bajwa and top American diplomat Angela Aggeler spoke on several topics, including factors of interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and military cooperation between the two countries. 

Aggeler also acknowledged Pakistan's support towards maintaining peace and stability and ensured further enhancement of lateral relations between both countries. 

The Pakistani army chief said that Islamabad will remain committed to the Afghan Peace Process and continue to work together with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement. 

Pakistan on Afghanistan crisis

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed the US government for using Pakistan to clear the mess in Afghanistan.

Talking to the media, he had said,

"Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one."

Pakistan has been severely criticised by the USA and Afghanistan for allowing Taliban activities inside its borders and providing the Talibani militants safe refuge. 

Separately, Prime Minister Khan said that talking to the Taliban is not possible as they are not ready to talk with the Kabul Government until President Ashraf Ghani vacates his office. 

(Image: PTI/Twitter)

