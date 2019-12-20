Pakistan Wants Removal Of 'mentally Unfit' Judge Over Verdict On Musharraf

Pakistan government called Peshawar High Court Chief Justice ‘mentally unfit’ after the verdict on Gen (retd.) Pervez Musharraf high-treason case. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, in the 167-page detailed verdict, ordered the authorities to drag Musharraf’s corpse to the Parliament and hang it for three days.

"We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days," wrote Seth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan consulted his legal team and decided to move the Supreme Judicial Council, the only body to remove judges of High Courts and Supreme Court. Law Minister Farogh Naseem lambasted the chief justice saying the judgement showed he was “mentally unfit”.

“The federal government has decided to go to the Supreme Judicial Council as the government believes that such a person cannot be a judge of any High and Supreme Court. If a judge gives such a judgment then such a judge is mentally unfit and incompetent," said Naseem.

Army slams judiciary

Earlier, the Pakistani military, which virtually controls the politics of the country, had slammed judiciary for the death sentence awarded to the former military dictator. "An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor,” said the Army in an official statement.

The treason case against Musharraf was filed in 2013 by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government for alleged clampdown of the state through the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007. But the former President managed to leave Pakistan in 2016 after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Since then, Musharraf, who took shelter in Dubai citing medical treatment, has refused to return to Pakistan.

The former military dictator is also facing terrorism charges and recently, an Islamabad High Court division bench had dismissed his plea to transfer the case from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to the sessions court. In 2011, a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under section 344 of Pakistan penal code in connection with criminal detention of judges of superior court after declaring an emergency. Gen. Musharraf, who seized power in 1999 by toppling the government of Nawaz Sharif, had to step down in 2008 due to his infamous decisions.

(With PTI Inputs)