Pakistan Witnesses Massive Power Outage Following National Grid Breakdown

In Pakistan, several cities and towns plunged into darkness after a huge blackout shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to media reports. As per Dawn, the outage was reported almost simultaneously in many cities as residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others faced the blackout.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat informed that the National Transmission Despatch Company’s (NTDC) lines have tripped, causing the outage. "It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal," he tweeted.

NTDC system tripped. It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal. #blackout #electricity — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) January 9, 2021

Plz save your energy and water. No need to panic. Some technical fault in the Transmission system. Might take a couple of hours to normalize. Don't believe in conspiracies. We are on duty to keep the city safe @DigIslamabad @rmwaq — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) January 9, 2021

Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub tweeted the "frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout". He appealed to people to maintain restraint as the authorities tried to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency. Meanwhile, #blackout has been trending on Twitter with Pakistan residents expressing their frustration over the situation.

(With agency inputs; Rep Image: Unsplash/@fresonneveld)