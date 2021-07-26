Pakistan's Fish Export Hit Hard By Chinese Ban After COVID Detected In Shipments

Pakistan's seafood exports have been hit by the coronavirus crisis across the world because China banned exports of fish in January after the detection of COVID-19 cases in their shipments. Temporarily, around nine firms are banned by the Chinese authorities, out of a total of 15 exporters. An executive officer of Qadri Noori Enterprise, Manzar Alam told the Dawn that earlier around 50 companies have been exporting fish to China. However, now Pakistan's seafood exports have been in crisis as around 60% of the country's total seafood export was destined to China.

More about Pakistan's fish export

Alam said that the coronavirus cases were detected in the outer cartons of fishes. Instead of destroying the infected consignment and sending them for a 14-days quarantine, the Chinese authorities had suspended the shipping company. Further, he said, "the rejected consignments then arrived back in Pakistan and exporters are facing Rs. 2 million per container as demurrage and detention and taxes." According to the consignment, one container with 26 tonnes fishes cost Rs. 7 million and Rs. 10 million.

Alam said, "Exporters have taken up the matter with Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood who had constitued a committee, but no headway has been made so far."

From FY18 to FY21, Pakistan has been exporting seafood at an average unit price (AUP) of less than USD 2.5 per kg. Apart from Pakistan, India is currently fetching an AUP of $5-7 per kg followed by over $5 by Bangladesh and $7-8 kg by China. According to an Economic survey FY21, Pakistan's main buyers of fish products are China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Middle East, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

A joint study by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations & Marine Fisheries Department (MFD) of the federal government has revealed that Pakistan's seas have fish stock depletion. In 2016, the Food and Agriculture Department of the UN ha warned to reduce fish fleeting by 50% as it may collapse major fisheries resources in the future. However, the technical advisor of Marine Fisheries, Mohammad Moazam Khan said that nobody neither paid attention to this warning nor reduced fisheries fleeting in Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

