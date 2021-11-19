Pakistan's Gas Crisis Worsens As Maritime Ministry Meddles In Energy Ministry's Affairs

A heap of problems have encased Pakistan as amid rising inflation and economic crises, the country is also continuing to deal with the worst gas shortage with the onset of the winter season. As per recent reports, the gas crisis in Pakistan is being extended due to the intervention of the Maritime Ministry in the Energy Ministry's affairs.

As per ANI report citing, The News International said that a source informed that PM Imran Khan urged the Maritime Minister to not interfere in the energy ministry affairs. "This was the second time when the maritime minister was asked to stop doing so when it comes to energy issues."

Pak sets own house on fire as Maritime Ministry puts hurdles in Energy ministry’s affairs

The first time Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and the-then Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar took up the issue of intervention by the Maritime Ministry in Energy Ministry's affairs when dry docking of FSRU on Terminal-1 owned by Engro took place during June 29-July 5, 2021.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened three meetings and instructed the relevant authorities to use the existing JJVL LPG facility and FSRU berthed at Terminal-2 to enable the delivery of LNG and LPG across the country. The subject of the Maritime Ministry's continual engagement in the Energy minister's affairs was discussed during the conference.

According to ANI, the Energy Ministry's issues were raised, which pointed out that delay in critical decision-making is creating problems. The Prime Minister discussed Energy Ministry concerns, which have grown more complex as a result of constant intervention by the Maritime Ministry, delaying decision-making on energy matters.

Both the energy minister and the then-SAPM became enraged and complained to the PM Imran Khan about the role of the maritime minister, planning minister, and the then-finance minister in the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) meeting for forming the committee headed by Azam Swati with the mandate to investigate why the dry docking was delayed and why it took place on June 29-July 5, 2021. This time, the maritime minister's involvement in issues such as Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) and opposition to developments at Gwadar Port related to LNG delivery via trucks in both Balochistan and Sindh was highlighted, as per ANI.

Imran Khan also met with private sector stakeholders who want berths at the Gwadar Port for virtual gas pipeline projects. Right now, anyone looking to invest in Gwadar faces a difficult situation due to a lack of energy and gas, which is why the government is failing to industrialise the port thus far.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Unsplash/ AP