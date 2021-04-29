Pakistan's Internet Freedom Declined Dramatically In 2020 Due To Govt Policies: Report

Internet freedom in Pakistan has declined dramatically in 2021 as Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has increased blocking political, social and cultural websites, as well as increased "weaponisation of the cybercrime law as a tool", said a report. The report, 'Annual Pakistan media legal review 2020', was launched by the Institute for Research, advocacy and Development (IRADA) to commemorate the upcoming World Press Freedom Day on May 3, Dawn reported.

Report: 'Internet freedom has declined in Pakistan'

As per the report titled, "Growing fear and hate in Pakistani online civic spaces", the accumulative effect of these outcomes was that the already unfriendly legal framework governing freedom of expression, right to information and digital rights in Pakistan has worsened considerably during 2020. The report further said that Pakistan was experiencing major setbacks in the enforcement of digital rights, freedom of expression and right to information- especially on online spaces-through regression in areas of internet policies and regulations.

"This is resulting in a rise in censorship, hate speech, digital surveillance and breach of privacy and disinformation and misinformation online," the report added.

Noting that the cybercrime law was repeatedly invoked against journalists and opinion makers for exercising freedom of expression and social media activism, the report said that a large number of journalists and social media activists became targets of the draconian Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.

The report also mentioned that several journalists and rights activists have faced inquiries, abductions, investigations and arrests related to their online/social media activities and posts. Stating that the freedom of expression is guaranteed fundamental right in the shape of Article 19 of the Constitution, IRADA Executive Director Mohammad Aftab Alam said, "Imran Khan-led Pakistan government need to roll back its increasingly coercive policy and hostile practices aimed at curbing free speech and bring them in alignment with the best practices of diversity and pluralism in expression and allow online spaces to be representative of the people's opinions and interests."

(Image: AP, PTI)