Pakistan's 'links' With Terrorist Attacks Across The World Uncovered In New Documentary

Pakistan’s conspiracy of supporting terrorism has been uncovered by a series of links established between the country and terrorism incidents across the world in a new documentary released by DW News and reported by ANI. The terrorist attacks in the world had either a direct or an indirect connection to Pakistan’s intelligence service ISI, stated Richard Kemp, a Former Secret Service Coordinator, COBR. In the DW documentary, Kemp said that “there is no question” regarding Pakistan’s ISI and its interest in “energising and maintaining” the terrorist comforters.

"There is no question that the ISI is interested in energising and maintaining the terrorist comforters against the West and somehow you will find links for most terrorist attacks around the world that go back directly or indirectly to the ISI. So they are the major facilitators and supporters and the director of the terrorist actions against the west," he said in a DW documentary.

The documentary also states that the fatal terrorist attack of the World Trade Center in the United States in 2001 that killed around 3,000 people was carried out with the involvement of David Headley, an alleged Pakistan origin terrorist. Further, the 2008 Mumbai attacks were also orchestrated by Pakistan-based organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, along with other attacks, the documentary pointed out.

Pakistan has repeatedly refuted the criticism

The documentary established Pakistan’s connection with terrorist organisations even as the country repeatedly publicly refuted the criticism on Lashkar-e-Taiba and termed the group a terrorist organisation. As per news agency ANI, under the presidency of Parvez Musharraf, Pakistan’s intelligence agency of the country has further intensified cooperation with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In the documentary series, Pakistan’s former President living in exile in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said, “How do you call them terrorists I call them 'Mujahidin'. It is this organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is amongst the best NGOs in the world.”

Additionally, Sajjan Gohel, Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst reportedly said, "It is not just necessarily individual that became radical there are people that have an intelligence background they may have been involved in the state machinery be it in at rock of Pakistan and Libya." The international watchdog against money laundering and financing of terrorism, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has repeatedly put Pakistan on the grey list including in 2008, and from 2012 to 2015, and in 2018. It is still struggling to find its way out of the list.

IMAGE: AP