The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is set to corner the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over its performance over the last three years. According to local reports, the PDM will present a white paper outlining the Imran Khan government's corruption, prejudiced accountability, and rigging in the elections.

Pakistan's PDM to expose Imran Khan's government

Speaking to the media after the opposition's meeting, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said:

"The evidence is being gathered and a white paper will be presented from the PDM's platform to 'expose' the PTI government before the people."

Rejecting the government's proposed electoral reforms, he also called termed the use of the electronic voting machines (EVM) 'unilateral'. Moreover, he has opined that the reforms are 'in contradiction with the constitution and laws, thereby rejecting them

"All the parties [in the PDM] have once again rejected the unilateral electoral reforms as they are tantamount to rid people of their freedom of speech." "The reason behind the incumbent government's failures is the rigging of the 2018 general elections, and till the time this country's affairs are not in line with the Constitution, the problems of the people cannot be resolved," the Daily Times quoted the former prime minister.

Abbasi has also demanded that elections should be fair and held without any interference. The former prime minister of Pakistan has also alleged that corruption of the government was being masked under the garb of the 'so-called accountability process'. He added that there had been attempts to rig all elections.

"It is crystal clear that democracy cannot thrive in Pakistan till the elections are not transparent and held without interference," said Abbasi. "The proof is in front of the people. We will present a white paper regarding this after collecting all the facts," he added.

Abbasi has informed that the leaders who participated in the meeting have rejected 'unilateral' electoral reforms, which they see is an attempt by the Imran Khan government to 'steal' the next elections. "The government is trying to rob people of their right to select their representatives by introducing electoral reforms," said Abbasi. The opposition leaders are set to meet again on August 28. In addition, they have also prepared a schedule for rallies across the country. The PDM had earlier announced that it would hold a "massive" anti-government rally on August 29 in Karachi. He further added that the PDM, nearly six months back, had issued an initial Charter of Pakistan that aimed to resolve the issues of the people, however, the work on it was interrupted, and it could not be completed.

With ANI Inputs