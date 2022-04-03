Pakistan's Punjab Province Assembly Adjourned To April 6 Without Voting For New CM

Following a ruckus by the Opposition and the government lawmakers in Pakistan's Punjab Province assembly on Sunday, a special session of the Assembly which was to elect the new leader of the house has been adjourned till April 6 without voting, reported the Dawn.

This came at the same time when Pakistan's National Assembly was to vote on the 'no-trust motion' against Prime Minister Imran Khan during the session on Sunday in the national assembly. However, the Opposition began protesting after the deputy speaker dismissed the motion straightway without any votes on the motion.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Assembly in Islamabad had to vote for electing the new leader of the house marking a close contact between PML-Q's PTI-backed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, who had also secured the support of Jahangir Khan Tarin for the chief ministerial position.

Pakistan's Punjab Province CM tenders resignation

Earlier Pakistan's Punjab Province Governor Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar accepted the resignation submitted by chief minister Usman Buzdar. This came after the ruling PTI announced its support for PML-Q in Punjab. Following this, the cabinet was also dissolved.

Notably, the joint opposition had also submitted a no-confidence motion against CM Buzdar citing 'dissatisfaction with his performance'. Following this, Sarwar also sought approval from PM Khan before taking his last decision. On the other hand, Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional.