Pakistan's Supreme Court Asks Imran Khan's Govt If It's Incapable Of Running The Country

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday questioned the ruling Imran Khan government over the delay in convening a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), for the last two months. The bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that "Either the government is not capable of running the country, or it is unable to make decisions."

Court: It's about understanding 'basic requirement to run the country'

The apex court of Pakistan expressed disappointment over the Pakistan government's lack of understanding of the need to conduct the CCI, as it was a 'basic requirement to run the country', it observed. The bench further asked the Imran Khan-led government "Despite the government in three provinces, no decision has been taken in the council. Isn't it the responsibility of the Pakistan government to release the results of the census?" it asked.



Judge Isa then asked why was the government keeping the CCI report confidential and asked "Are good deeds being kept a secret? It raises questions," Pakistan media was quoted by ANI. The judges then reprimanded the Pakistan government asking whether the country is going to be run in this manner. The people need to know what the provinces and the Centre are doing, the bench further observed.



The bench then expressed anger over the "promulgation of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance" and stressed, "The entire Punjab Assembly was bypassed on the request of one individual, even as the Punjab government does not intend to conduct the local body elections." Responding to this, the Additional Attorney General told the court that CCI is scheduled to take place on March 24.